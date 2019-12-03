UrduPoint.com
Drug Regulatory Authority Of Pakistan Seizes Overpriced, Smuggled Medicines

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:16 PM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan seizes overpriced, smuggled medicines

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday seized stocks of overpriced and smuggled medicines in various cities during a crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday seized stocks of overpriced and smuggled medicines in various cities during a crackdown.

According to an official of DRAP, a team of Federal Drug Inspectors and Provincial Drug Inspectors raided and recovered smuggled medicines from various medical stores.

He said that Drug Inspectors in federal capital raided illegal warehouse of Shaheen Pharmacy in Sector F-10 and recovered a stock of 65 unregistered and smuggled medicines. He said that the team also sealed the warehouse.

He said that the DRAP team raided on secret information and added that such raids will continue in future and the DRAP will seize smuggled medicines stock and medicines on unauthorized price increase.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza directed the DRAP teams to continue crackdown against pharmaceutical companies for unauthorized increase in the prices of their medicines and to control smuggled medicines.

He directed the DRAP to take strict action against overpricing and start active surveillance. He also directed them to seize the medicines in case of overpricing.

He said that legal action will be taken against those involved in unauthorized increase in prices of medicine.

He said that after reduction in prices of medicines, strict compliance of the companies will be ensured. The crackdown will continue against those companies who are not selling medicine on approved prices, he added.

He said that the government will ensure availability of life saving drugs in the country on approved prices.

