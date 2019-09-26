UrduPoint.com
Drug Regulatory Authority Of Pakistan Suspends Distribution Of Medicines Containing 'Ranitidine'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan suspends distribution of medicines containing 'Ranitidine'

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Thursday directed for immediate suspension of production for all dosage forms of drugs containing 'Ranitidine' on detection of probable Carcinogenic Impurity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Thursday directed for immediate suspension of production for all dosage forms of drugs containing 'Ranitidine' on detection of probable Carcinogenic Impurity.

According to an official of DRAP, through medical product alert, the authority also ordered stoppage of release or distribution of all dosage forms of Ranitidine containing drugs and stoppage of its sale, supply and utilization till further order.

He said the authority has started reviewing drugs containing 'Ranitidine' following the alert of US food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on finding of Carcinogenic Impurity.

He said the alert was issued in response to alert statement of FDA and EMA regarding detection of nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) -a probable carcinogenic impurity in some products containing Ranitidine.

He said FDA and EMA is evaluating the risk associated with low levels of NDMA in Ranitidine.

The NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables, he added.

He said that the DRAP is closely working with International Regulatory Agencies to monitor the outcome of the investigations.

He added the authority has issued this alert in greater public interest and in order to protect patients from probable risk associated with detection of low levels of NDMA in Ranitidine containing products.

The authority through its alert also asked the stakeholders concerned to initiate recall of Ranitidine containing drugs available in the sale outlets, distributors, hospitals and healthcare facilities under intimation to respective DRAP field offices alongwith the manufacturing, distribution and sale records of the drugs available therewith in comparison of the recalled inventory within three working days.

