Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to launch PIRIMS system from Nov 2

Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf on Monday said that the authority will officially launch its Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (PIRIMS) from November 2 to facilitate the pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf on Monday said that the authority will officially launch its Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (PIRIMS) from November 2 to facilitate the pharmaceutical industry.

Addressing the participants of training session on Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System, organized by DRAP, Asim Rauf said that the system will ensure easily online linkage of pharmaceutical companies and applicants with the authority.

He said that this system will promote transparency while it will be able to further improve the functioning of DRAP besides monitoring the performance of DRAP's officers and staff.

He said that Integrated Regulatory Information Management System has been established with having incorporated mechanism among various divisions of DRAP including licencing, registration, lab testing, inspection and pharmavigilance.

He said that DRAP is on the way to become a world class regulatory organization at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

He said that DRAP is adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods.

He said that the harmonization of regulatory standards will improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and will ultimately promote the public health.

He said that several innovative steps have been taken for maintaining quality and availability of necessary medicines in the country. He said that as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensures access of safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.