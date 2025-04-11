Drug Rehabilitation Awareness Program To Be Held In Borstal Jail On Saturday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 10:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiat in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) would organize Mental Health and Drug Rehabilitation Awareness Program in Borstal Jail here on Saturday (April 12, 2025).
A spokesman of Insidad-e-Manshiat said here on Friday that main objective of this program is to create awareness about mental health challenges and treatment of drug addiction in addition to providing direct support to both prisoners and jail staff.
He said that a free medical camp would also be set up to offer basic health checkups and consultations to the attendees.
This program would also help in promoting mental wellness and addressing drug-related issues among incarcerated individuals, he added.
He said that the program would commence at 10 a.m. while expert psychologists and addiction specialists would deliver keynote lectures in addition to guiding the jail inmates and prison staff on recognizing mental health symptoms, coping strategies and available rehabilitation options. The awareness session is also expected to reduce stigma, encourage early intervention and promote a healthier environment within the correctional facility, he added.
