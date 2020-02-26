Drug rehabilitation center inaugurated in THQ Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahid inaugurated six-bed drug rehabilitation center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Zahid Younas, District Health Officer (DHO) Lower and Central Kurram Dr Anyatur Rehmal and other officials of the district administration attended the ceremony.

The DC was informed that the health department of Lower and Central Kurram had arranged building, paramedical staff and other necessary equipments for the center which would continue to function in the hospital unless the social welfare department constructed a separate building for it.

In the first phase, registration and detoxification would be conducted of drug addicted persons while in later phases those patients would be shifted to Peshawar through social welfare department for rehabilitation process.

Moreover, the DC Kurram along with officers of Chiyanga held open forum and listened to masses' problems. He also planted a sapling as part of tree plantation drive in the area.