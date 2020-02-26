UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Rehabilitation Center Inaugurated In THQ Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

Drug rehabilitation center inaugurated in THQ Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahid inaugurated six-bed drug rehabilitation center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahid inaugurated six-bed drug rehabilitation center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Zahid Younas, District Health Officer (DHO) Lower and Central Kurram Dr Anyatur Rehmal and other officials of the district administration attended the ceremony.

The DC was informed that the health department of Lower and Central Kurram had arranged building, paramedical staff and other necessary equipments for the center which would continue to function in the hospital unless the social welfare department constructed a separate building for it.

In the first phase, registration and detoxification would be conducted of drug addicted persons while in later phases those patients would be shifted to Peshawar through social welfare department for rehabilitation process.

Moreover, the DC Kurram along with officers of Chiyanga held open forum and listened to masses' problems. He also planted a sapling as part of tree plantation drive in the area.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

2 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

11 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

11 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

11 minutes ago

Danone sees 100-mn-euro hit from coronavirus in Q1 ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.