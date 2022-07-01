Drug rehabilitation initiative a big move for addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :`Say no to drugs, Say yes to life', was the message conveyed by more than two dozen chronic addicts getting treatment at a detoxification centre as part of initiative taken by District Government of Peshawar to rehabilitate people hooked on drugs including heroin, ice and others.

"We want to convey to the people that life is very precious, it cannot be wasted by indulging one self into drug addiction," says addicts while talking with media men during a ceremony held for encouragement of people benefiting from the initiative taken by district government of Peshawar.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar was chief guest at the ceremony held after completion of one month of treatment.

The ceremony was also attended by, Shaifiullah Khan, Secretary Social Welfare, Nasita Mohsin and other officials.

Stage secretary at the ceremony, Imran Khan apprised participants that he was also a drug addict and after getting treatment at Faqirabad Rehabilitation center had recovered and now running two shops of tailoring in Ramdaz bazar and Mattani area.

More than two dozen drug addicts are admitted at Rehabilitation Center of Peshawar run by Social Welfare Department at Faqirabad area and within around 30 days of treatment are showing very positive signs of recovery towards normalcy.

"The drive for rehabilitating drug addicts is launched in pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan," says Riaz Khan Mehsud while talking with media.

"Titled as `Drug Free Peshawar', the rehabilitation drive is providing treatment to around 1300 drug addicts in eight centers of the province, Riaz Mehsud added." Among 1300 addicts around sixteen were female who were also getting proper treatment at a center and would recover soon, Commissioner informed newsmen.

He also disclosed that blood tests of the addicts found around 44 as HIV Aids positive who have been sent to Islamabad at Zindagi (life) NGO for treatment purpose and are admitted there.

The Drug Free Peshawar drive is also providing benefits to Afghan drug addicts who are getting equal treatment.

At the rehabilitation centers, the addicts are getting medical treatment, physical exercise, psychiatric counseling, religious teaching and music as well, he continued.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Riaz added, has allocated an amount of Rs. 100 million for treatment of drug addicts and for making Peshawar free from drugs.

We are paying around Rs. 25000 per addict per month to private rehabilitation centers where they are admitted for treatment.

However in the new budget, he went on to say, an amount of Rs. 300 million has been reserved for this purpose.

On success of pilot project of drug rehabilitation, it will be extended to other districts of the province step by step, Commissioner Peshawar announced.

Riaz Mehsud also expressed the hope that on basis of its success, the project would serve as role model for replication in other provinces of the country.

He also told the instructors that he would personally visit one center every day with monitor outcome of the initiative and progress of treatment.

The drug addicts were found very optimistic about their return to normalcy after completion of three months treatment.

"Sexagenarian, Gulab Khan from Mohmand District apprised APP that he was using drugs for the last 40 year and was of the belief that would die because of intoxication,".

However, luckily he got admission at the rehabilitation center and had stopped taking any drugs which was a very positive development for him and his family.

Expressing remorse over is past life, Gulab Khan expressed the hope after completion of treatment would start a new life along with his family who had been neglected by him.