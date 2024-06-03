The Excise Department's Narcotics Control Wing has seized a large quantity of drugs in the Korangi area of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Excise Department's Narcotics Control Wing has seized a large quantity of drugs in the Korangi area of Karachi.

The raid resulted in the recovery of 430 grams of ice, over 100 sleeping pills, and other illicit substances, ptv reported on Monday.

The authorities also apprehended the accused involved in the drug trade, who is currently being interrogated.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth millions of rupees, and their recovery has foiled attempts to supply them to various parts of the city.