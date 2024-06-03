Drug Seized In Karachi's Korangi Area, Accused Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 06:23 PM
The Excise Department's Narcotics Control Wing has seized a large quantity of drugs in the Korangi area of Karachi
The raid resulted in the recovery of 430 grams of ice, over 100 sleeping pills, and other illicit substances, ptv reported on Monday.
The authorities also apprehended the accused involved in the drug trade, who is currently being interrogated.
The seized drugs are estimated to be worth millions of rupees, and their recovery has foiled attempts to supply them to various parts of the city.
