Drug Seller Impersonated As Deranged Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The City police Saturday arrested a man who was selling drugs after impersonating as a deranged, from the limits of Agha Mir Jani Police Station.

According to police, a team of police raided Agha Mir Jani locality on the complaints regarding selling of drugs.

Reaching on the spot, the police found that a man who was disguised as a deranged was selling drugs to the people. Police arrested the drug dealer and recovered two kilogram hashish from his possession.

The arrested was identified as Kamran alias Malang, resident of Atta Muhammad Garhi. The case has been registered and investigation is underway.

