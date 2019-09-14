Drug Seller, Proclaimed Offender Held In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:18 PM
Police arrested two persons including a drug seller along with narcotics and a proclaimed offender involved in murder case in two separate areas of Nasirabad district on Saturday
According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police party conducted a raid at place near Makka Hotel and apprehended a drug seller Shahid Shah along with chars.
A proclaimed offender Attaullah was held by police in another successful raid in the area, said police sources added he was involved in murder case.
They were being interrogated.