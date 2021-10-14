Drug sellers arrested, hashish recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) ::Narcotics Eradication Team on Thursday recovered five kilograms hashish and 236 grams Ice during raids conducted on hideouts of anti-social elements in Chota Lahor.

According to police spokesman, raids were conducted on the directives of KP Police Chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari.

Police also arrested three drug sellers during raids.

A spokesman said that campaign would be continued to clear area of criminals and to control spread on drugs in the society.

Police has also started a campaign to seek cooperation of people in the ongoing crackdown on drug sellers and drug pushers,he added.