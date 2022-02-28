Drug sellers awarded seven years imprisonment in separate cases

The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. Zulifqar Ali was found guilty of possessing 1460 grams of hashish and was arrested by Rawalpindi Cantt police in May 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. Zulifqar Ali was found guilty of possessing 1460 grams of hashish and was arrested by Rawalpindi Cantt police in May 2021.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced a lady smuggler Najmeena alias Pathani to three years in prison for having 1350 grams of Charas.

The accused was nabbed by Waris Khan Police in October 2021 and failed to prove herself blameless. The Additional and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.