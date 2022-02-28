UrduPoint.com

Drug Sellers Awarded Seven Years Imprisonment In Separate Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Drug sellers awarded seven years imprisonment in separate cases

The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. Zulifqar Ali was found guilty of possessing 1460 grams of hashish and was arrested by Rawalpindi Cantt police in May 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. Zulifqar Ali was found guilty of possessing 1460 grams of hashish and was arrested by Rawalpindi Cantt police in May 2021.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced a lady smuggler Najmeena alias Pathani to three years in prison for having 1350 grams of Charas.

The accused was nabbed by Waris Khan Police in October 2021 and failed to prove herself blameless. The Additional and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine Rawalpindi May October From Court

Recent Stories

Court awards death sentence, life imprisonment to ..

Court awards death sentence, life imprisonment to 2 accused

2 minutes ago
 Shafiullah Khan (PAS BP18) posted as new DC Pesh ..

Shafiullah Khan (PAS BP18) posted as new DC Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Qandeel Baloch's brother acquittal challenged in S ..

Qandeel Baloch's brother acquittal challenged in Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country; PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country; PMD

2 minutes ago
 CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religiou ..

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religious party

5 minutes ago
 Consultative session under UNDP suggest women part ..

Consultative session under UNDP suggest women participation in policy making

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>