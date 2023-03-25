UrduPoint.com

Drug Shortage Continues In Greece

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Drug shortage continues in Greece

Drug shortages continue in Greece, media reports said Saturday

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Drug shortages continue in Greece, media reports said Saturday.

Essential medicines are still absent from pharmacy shelves and consequently, Greeks now call pharmacies to check if their medicines are available, said the Pharmaceutical Association of Attica (FSA), according to the daily Avgi.

The Federation of Public Hospital Employees warned that the country lags behind many EU countries in the number of hospital beds, which is only 3.5 per 100,000 people while the EU average is 5.3 beds for 100,000.

The closure of many hospitals and clinics in line with conditions dictated by the EU in the last decade and staff shortages caused the current state of affairs, it said.

It warned that the current Nea Dimokratia government still plans to merge or close more hospitals.

Related Topics

Greece Media From Government

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

32 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

32 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

32 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

32 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.