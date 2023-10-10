Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullick

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that awareness about drugs was imperative for students and in this connection, the government was contemplating to introduce drug skills awareness programs in the educational institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that awareness about drugs was imperative for students and in this connection, the government was contemplating to introduce drug skills awareness programs in the educational institutions.

She was addressing a seminar on “Drug Awareness & Trafficking and Women Empowerment” at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Tuesday night.

She said that it was the prime responsibility of entire society to educate the young generation about ill-impacts of drug abuse, but it was pity that there was no social awareness of drugs in educational institutions and especially among the students.

She said that by creating awareness of mental, physical, moral, damages, it was possible to keep the young generation away from drug addiction.

She also stressed the need to make educational institutions and society free from drug addiction and said that cases of drug abuse were increasing especially among the youth, so the government was planning to introduce drug skills awareness programs in the educational institutions.

She said that drug counselors would also be appointed in the educational institutes so that they could counsel the children and save them from drug addiction.

Talking about current affairs, she said that human rights were being violated severely in Gaza and Kashmir. In this regard, the innocent children, women and elderly men were also attacked with bombs, rockets, etc. which was the worst precedent of human rights’ violation.

She also expressed concern over silence on the part of world’s champions of human rights and said that massacre of innocent people should be stopped immediately in Gaza and Kashmir.

She said that world’s nations should listen to the voice of victims of Gaza and Kashmir and these issues should be settled in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations. "For this purpose, we should also raise a collective voice for stop of barbarism and cruelty in Gaza and Kashmir," she added.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zall-i-Huma Nazli and others were also present on this occasion.