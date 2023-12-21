Drug smuggler arrested

A drug smuggler was apprehended on Thursday in the limits of Cantt police station in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) A drug smuggler was apprehended on Thursday in the limits of Cantt police station in Kohat.

According to police, in-charge Police check post-Tariq Mahmood intercepted the smuggler during a blockade operation near the agriculture office.

The suspect was identified as Sajdul Rahman, a resident of Ghuiljo, Orakzai district had concealed 1.050 kg of hashish in a school bag.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Cantt police station.

APP/Azq/378