UrduPoint.com

Drug Smuggler Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Drug smuggler arrested, drugs recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered drugs from his possession under the jurisdiction of the Police Station.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Saddar Police Station raided a dean and took an alleged drug smuggler into custody.

The accused was identified as Amin.

The police recovered three-kilogram heroin from his possession.

Saddar police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Bahawalpur Saddar From

Recent Stories

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

3 minutes ago
 GB, health department transfers three DHOs

GB, health department transfers three DHOs

3 minutes ago
 US tells Pakistan not to recognise Taliban govt ti ..

US tells Pakistan not to recognise Taliban govt till it gives rights to women

22 minutes ago
 Infinix latest laptop INBook X1 Series, now availa ..

Infinix latest laptop INBook X1 Series, now available nationwide

49 minutes ago
 Nawab Jahangir appeals PM to become envoy of Junag ..

Nawab Jahangir appeals PM to become envoy of Junagarh

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Health Minist ..

Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Health Ministers&#039; Meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.