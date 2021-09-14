Drug smuggler arrested, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered drugs from his possession under the jurisdiction of the Police Station.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Saddar Police Station raided a dean and took an alleged drug smuggler into custody.

The accused was identified as Amin.

The police recovered three-kilogram heroin from his possession.

Saddar police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.