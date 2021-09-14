Drug Smuggler Arrested, Drugs Recovered
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered drugs from his possession under the jurisdiction of the Police Station.
A Bahawalpur police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Saddar Police Station raided a dean and took an alleged drug smuggler into custody.
The accused was identified as Amin.
The police recovered three-kilogram heroin from his possession.
Saddar police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.