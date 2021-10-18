Drug smuggler arrested, over two kg hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered over two kilograms hashish, liquor and weapon from his possession in the jurisdiction of PS Chani Goth.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Chani Goth Police Station conducted raid at a den in an area and took a drug smuggler into custody.

The suspect was identified as Ayaz Baswari.

The police recovered over two kilograms hashish, 60 bottles liquor and a pistol from his possession.

Chani Goth police have registered a case against the accused.