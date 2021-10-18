Drug Smuggler Arrested, Over Two Kg Hashish Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered over two kilograms hashish, liquor and weapon from his possession in the jurisdiction of PS Chani Goth.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Chani Goth Police Station conducted raid at a den in an area and took a drug smuggler into custody.
The suspect was identified as Ayaz Baswari.
The police recovered over two kilograms hashish, 60 bottles liquor and a pistol from his possession.
Chani Goth police have registered a case against the accused.