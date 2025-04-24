Drug-smuggler Arrested With 11-kg Hashish
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested a drug-smuggler and recovered over 11 kilograms of hashish from him in Abbasnagar.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Abbasnagar headed by their Station House Officer, Muhammad Virk conducted raid at a den and arrested drug smuggler identified as Fida Hussain.
The police also recovered over 11 kilograms hashish from the possession of the accused.
Abbasnagar police have registered FIR against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Dhee Rani Programme', Maryam's super push in women's empowerment6 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot chairs meeting at Hajipura PS6 minutes ago
-
Body of drug addict found6 minutes ago
-
Three women of family killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
Drug-smuggler arrested with 11-kg hashish6 minutes ago
-
Agriculture students from UAF visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot6 minutes ago
-
Two held in veterinary doctor murder case16 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz visits GSP, stresses strategic resource development for economic growth16 minutes ago
-
India badly exposed after Pahalgam incident at international level: Mushaal26 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive held in Manguwal26 minutes ago
-
School alumni recognition ceremony held in Lodhran26 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur meets wheel cart owners36 minutes ago