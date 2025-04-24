Open Menu

Drug-smuggler Arrested With 11-kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Drug-smuggler arrested with 11-kg hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested a drug-smuggler and recovered over 11 kilograms of hashish from him in Abbasnagar.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Abbasnagar headed by their Station House Officer, Muhammad Virk conducted raid at a den and arrested drug smuggler identified as Fida Hussain.

The police also recovered over 11 kilograms hashish from the possession of the accused.

Abbasnagar police have registered FIR against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation. Further probe was underway.

Recent Stories

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

14 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

27 minutes ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

35 minutes ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

1 hour ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

1 hour ago
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

2 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

9 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

18 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan