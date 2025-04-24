Drug-smuggler arrested with 11-kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The police have arrested a drug-smuggler and recovered over 11 kilograms of hashish from him in Abbasnagar.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Abbasnagar headed by their Station House Officer, Muhammad Virk conducted raid at a den and arrested drug smuggler identified as Fida Hussain.

The police also recovered over 11 kilograms hashish from the possession of the accused.

Abbasnagar police have registered FIR against the suspect under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched investigation. Further probe was underway.