Drug Smuggler Awarded Life Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Drug smuggler awarded life imprisonment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Additional Sessions Judge, Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui here on Monday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.5 million to an accused, involved in the smuggling of narcotics.

According to the prosecution and police, the court also issued permanent arrest warrants for another absconding accused in the case.

The accused Shah Fahad was arrested red-handed at Bara Qadeem check post while attempting to smuggle 37kg of opium in a Toyota Hiace vehicle.

A companion of the arrested accused, identified as Abdul Wahab, managed to escape the arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by the police.

A case under the Narcotics Act 2019 was registered against the accused that was decided by the Sessions Court today.

