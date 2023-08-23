Drug smuggler booked

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Farman Khan on Wednesday arrested a drug smuggler during an operation in Mills Area, Kohat

According to police, during the raid, 2 KG of hashish and a pistol was recovered from the possession of drug smuggler identified as Yasir resident of Ghari Mowaz Khan.

The arrested drug smuggler was shifted to the police station and detained for further investigations. APP-ARQ