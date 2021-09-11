UrduPoint.com

Drug Smuggler Held, 20-kg Heroin Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Drug smuggler held, 20-kg heroin seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The police foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a drug-pusher and recovered 20kg heroin from him.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Jhal Chakiyan police station team intercepted a vehicle at Dhareema Chowk and recovered 20-kg heroin hidden in different parts of the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused, Manzoor, and registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

23 minutes ago
 PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

31 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

39 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.