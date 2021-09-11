Drug Smuggler Held, 20-kg Heroin Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The police foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a drug-pusher and recovered 20kg heroin from him.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that Jhal Chakiyan police station team intercepted a vehicle at Dhareema Chowk and recovered 20-kg heroin hidden in different parts of the vehicle.
The police arrested the accused, Manzoor, and registered a case.