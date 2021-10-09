Drug smuggler held, huge quantity of narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Noon Police Station arrested a drug smuggler during special checking, recovered 8.228 kilograms hashish and 1.25 kg opium, a police spokesman said.

He said that following the special directions of senior police officials to curb drug peddling activities,SP (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Noon Police Station Sub-inspector Ishtiaq Shah along with other officials.

This team nabbed a drug smuggler during special checking who was identified as Younas Khan. Case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.