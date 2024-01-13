Drug smuggler held with 10kg hashish

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Phularwan police seized 10 kg hashish from secret compartments of a car on Saturday and arrested a drug smuggler from Nosherah district. He was identified as Habib.

According to police, the accused allegedly smuggled drugs across several districts of Punjab, including Sargodha.

The police confiscated the vehicle and registered a case against the accused.