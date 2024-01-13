Open Menu

Drug Smuggler Held With 10kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Drug smuggler held with 10kg hashish

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Phularwan police seized 10 kg hashish from secret compartments of a car on Saturday and arrested a drug smuggler from Nosherah district. He was identified as Habib.

According to police, the accused allegedly smuggled drugs across several districts of Punjab, including Sargodha.

The police confiscated the vehicle and registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Vehicle Car Sargodha From

Recent Stories

This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

2 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

4 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

7 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

16 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

16 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

16 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

16 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan