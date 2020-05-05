Drug smuggler held with 60 kg narcotics in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 60 kg narcotics from possession of smuggler at Chako Check post area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar, on special directives of Deputy Commissioner, strict checking is being ensured at all Levies check posts in the district.

At least 38 kg heroin, 18 kg opium and 4 kg crystal were seized from a suspected car and drug smuggler was also arrested during checking at Chako Check Post of Levies Force.

The Assistant Commissioner said drug smuggler was revealed that these narcotics were being smuggled in the country during initial investigation.

Further investigation was underway.