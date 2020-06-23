Drug smuggler held with 78 kg narcotics in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested a drug smuggler along with 78 kg narcotics at Levies Check Post Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Wadh told the media that on special directives of Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Tufail Baloch, Levies Force checked a suspected vehicle and recovered 78 kg chars from it and arrested alleged smuggler.

He said an arrested drug smuggler informed in initial investigation that the accused was trying to smuggle these narcotics to Karachi.

The Levies official said measures were being taken to end the smuggling of narcotics in the respective areas in order to save the new generation from the menace of narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.