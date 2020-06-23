UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Smuggler Held With 78 Kg Narcotics In Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Drug smuggler held with 78 kg narcotics in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Levies Force foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested a drug smuggler along with 78 kg narcotics at Levies Check Post Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Wadh told the media that on special directives of Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Tufail Baloch, Levies Force checked a suspected vehicle and recovered 78 kg chars from it and arrested alleged smuggler.

He said an arrested drug smuggler informed in initial investigation that the accused was trying to smuggle these narcotics to Karachi.

The Levies official said measures were being taken to end the smuggling of narcotics in the respective areas in order to save the new generation from the menace of narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Vehicle Khuzdar Post Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

31 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.