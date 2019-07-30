UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Smuggler Impersonated As Army Officer Arrested In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:35 PM

Drug smuggler impersonated as Army officer arrested in Peshawar

The excise intelligence team on Tuesday arrested a smuggler impersonating as an army officer in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The excise intelligence team on Tuesday arrested a smuggler impersonating as an army officer in Mardan.

Based on intelligence, the excise intelligence team intercepted a car in which the fake army officer was traveling who used to introduce himself as army Captain.

On checking the vehicle, the excise department officials seized 50 kilogram Charas being smuggled to Punjab province.

The team arrested the fake officer and recovered forged identification documents.

According to officials, the arrested man had a criminal record and was involved in drug smuggling in the past.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Army Punjab Vehicle Car Man Mardan Criminals

Recent Stories

Singapore&#039;s GIC enters US$4.9 billion ADNOC p ..

6 minutes ago

Prize ceremony for BA/BSc position holders

19 seconds ago

Food deptt arrests shopkeepers for selling substan ..

20 seconds ago

Man kills wife in Dipalpur

22 seconds ago

Motorcyclist crushed to death, another injured in ..

23 seconds ago

Schools remained closed due to rain in Karachi

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.