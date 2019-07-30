Drug smuggler impersonated as Army officer arrested in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The excise intelligence team on Tuesday arrested a smuggler impersonating as an army officer in Mardan.

Based on intelligence, the excise intelligence team intercepted a car in which the fake army officer was traveling who used to introduce himself as army Captain.

On checking the vehicle, the excise department officials seized 50 kilogram Charas being smuggled to Punjab province.

The team arrested the fake officer and recovered forged identification documents.

According to officials, the arrested man had a criminal record and was involved in drug smuggling in the past.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.