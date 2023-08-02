Open Menu

Drug Smuggler Sentenced To Life Imprisonment With Rs 0.5 M Fine

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 08:58 PM

An inter-provincial drug smuggler was sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 0.5 million fine by the Special Judge-I of Model Criminal Trial Court, here on Wednesday

The inter-provincial drug dealer namely Tanveer Shah was arrested in 2021 over a charge of smuggling 51 kg of hashish. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.5 million.

The arrest warrant for his fugitive companion named Qaiser Rauf was also issued. Besides, the court ordered to block the CNIC and Passport of Qaiser Rauf.

The verdict was given by Special Judge-I Mian Mehmood of Model Criminal Trial Court under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Dera Ismail Khan, Usman Wali Khan.

Haji Muhammad Asif Karori and Senior Public Prosecutor Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh guided the court on the hearing of the case.

