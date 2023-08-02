Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 0.5 m fine

An inter-provincial drug smuggler was sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 0.5 million fine by the Special Judge-I of Model Criminal Trial Court, here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :An inter-provincial drug smuggler was sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 0.5 million fine by the Special Judge-I of Model Criminal Trial Court, here on Wednesday.

The inter-provincial drug dealer namely Tanveer Shah was arrested in 2021 over a charge of smuggling 51 kg of hashish. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.5 million.

The arrest warrant for his fugitive companion named Qaiser Rauf was also issued. Besides, the court ordered to block the CNIC and Passport of Qaiser Rauf.

The verdict was given by Special Judge-I Mian Mehmood of Model Criminal Trial Court under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Dera Ismail Khan, Usman Wali Khan.

Haji Muhammad Asif Karori and Senior Public Prosecutor Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh guided the court on the hearing of the case.