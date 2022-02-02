Drug smuggler with 22kg hashish arrested

In an ongoing anti-drug operation, SHO Cantonment area Kohat, Ayat Ullah Babar along with a police team recovered a large quantity of narcotics during a snap checking in Kaghazai area on Kohat-Hangu Road on Wednesday

KOHAT, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) In an ongoing anti-drug operation, SHO Cantonment area Kohat, Ayat Ullah Babar along with a police team recovered a large quantity of narcotics during a snap checking in Kaghazai area on Kohat-Hangu Road on Wednesday.

Spokesman for Kohat police said during snap checking conducted on a tip-off, a pick-up bearing number Abbottabad C.

5702 loaded with chickens was stopped for search. During a detailed search over 22 kilogram of high quality hashish was recovered from the secret cavities.

The narcotics smuggler identified as Jamil Hussain, resident of Parachanar, a member of the inter-provincial drug smuggling gang was arrested. The smuggler and vehicle were shifted to Cantonment police station where a case was registered under drug act.