UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Smugglers Arrested, Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:22 AM

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, weapons seized

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh and Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday foiled a smuggling bid of drug trafficking in a joint action in Mirpurkhas, arresting two drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of drugs and weapons from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh and Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday foiled a smuggling bid of drug trafficking in a joint action in Mirpurkhas, arresting two drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of drugs and weapons from their possession.

The forces recovered 632 kg hashish, 7 kg opium, two mobile phones, two repeaters, 80 bullets, a 9mm pistol, a 8mm pistol and a 30 bore pistol from the accused, besides an unregistered vehicle, according to an official.

The accused were identified as Niaz Hussain s/o Ghulam and Taj Muhammad s/o Jurio Khan who belonged to Mirpurkhas.

The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs 21 million.

A case has been registered at the ANF Hyderabad police station and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Station Mobile Drugs Vehicle Hyderabad Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns attack on petroleum products distribu ..

2 hours ago

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

30 minutes ago

Stocks gain on upbeat economic data

30 minutes ago

German Parliament Says There Was No Hacker Attack ..

30 minutes ago

26 more Covid positive cases surfaced in Balochist ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.