Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, weapons seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh and Pakistan Rangers Sindh Friday foiled a smuggling bid of drug trafficking in a joint action in Mirpurkhas, arresting two drug smugglers and recovered huge quantity of drugs and weapons from their possession.

The forces recovered 632 kg hashish, 7 kg opium, two mobile phones, two repeaters, 80 bullets, a 9mm pistol, a 8mm pistol and a 30 bore pistol from the accused, besides an unregistered vehicle, according to an official.

The accused were identified as Niaz Hussain s/o Ghulam and Taj Muhammad s/o Jurio Khan who belonged to Mirpurkhas.

The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international market is Rs 21 million.

A case has been registered at the ANF Hyderabad police station and further investigation is underway.