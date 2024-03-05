Open Menu

Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled In Charssada

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM

SHO City Charssada Timur Saleem Khan, in a successful operation on Tuesday, foiled a bid to smuggle a large quantity of drugs and arrested two peddlers while recovering more than nine kg of hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) SHO City Charssada Timur Saleem Khan, in a successful operation on Tuesday, foiled a bid to smuggle a large quantity of drugs and arrested two peddlers while recovering more than nine kg of hashish.

According to the office of District Police Officer Nazir Khan, a police team under the supervision of DSP City Adnan Azam Khan, SHO City Taimur Salim Khan, along with in-charge Sardaryab Farhad Khan, conducted a successful operation at the Sardaryab picket and recovered over nine kg of hashish from a motor car.

The police arrested two drug peddlers, Zarmayin, resident of Badha Baer, Peshawar, and Janisar, resident of Parang Mirzagaan, and a case was registered.

