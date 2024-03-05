Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled In Charssada
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM
SHO City Charssada Timur Saleem Khan, in a successful operation on Tuesday, foiled a bid to smuggle a large quantity of drugs and arrested two peddlers while recovering more than nine kg of hashish
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) SHO City Charssada Timur Saleem Khan, in a successful operation on Tuesday, foiled a bid to smuggle a large quantity of drugs and arrested two peddlers while recovering more than nine kg of hashish.
According to the office of District Police Officer Nazir Khan, a police team under the supervision of DSP City Adnan Azam Khan, SHO City Taimur Salim Khan, along with in-charge Sardaryab Farhad Khan, conducted a successful operation at the Sardaryab picket and recovered over nine kg of hashish from a motor car.
The police arrested two drug peddlers, Zarmayin, resident of Badha Baer, Peshawar, and Janisar, resident of Parang Mirzagaan, and a case was registered.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme6 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur10 minutes ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls10 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing10 minutes ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held16 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway26 minutes ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen26 minutes ago
-
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf26 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA26 minutes ago