Drug smuggling bid foiled, 11 kg narcotics seized in DI Khan

May 06, 2025

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a major success against narcotics trafficking, the district police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs recovering 11 kilograms narcotics and arrested a key suspect during a targeted operation.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team from Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station, led by SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan, SDPO Panyala Basharat Khan, and SHO Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, carried out a search and strike operation.

The police team apprehended the suspect, identified as Hashim Khan, son of Saeed Khan, resident of Katta Khel, and recovered 11 packets of narcotics from his possession.

Upon weighing, the recovered contraband included 10 kilograms of hashish and one kilogram of opium.

The accused was taken into custody on the spot, and a case has been registered.

The police officials reaffirmed their commitment to continuing indiscriminate operations against criminal elements across the district, ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

