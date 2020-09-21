UrduPoint.com
Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled, 26-kg Heroin Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:23 PM

Drug smuggling bid foiled, 26-kg heroin seized

The police foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 26-kg heroin from the accused in the Phularwan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The police foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 26-kg heroin from the accused in the Phularwan police limits.

A spokesman said on Monday that during snap checking, a police team, headed by SHO Zeeshan Iqbal, stopped a Toyota passenger van, registration number LES-4699, coming from Mianwali, at Salam interchange and arrested an accused identified as Shahid Mehmood, son of Muhammad Nawaz of Nowshera and recovered 26-kilogram heroin from his bag.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

