Drug smuggling bid foiled at Bacha Khan airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered crystal ice drug and Charas from luggage of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport According to details, a passenger namely Haji Muhammad resident of District Sawabi wanted to travel to Doha (Qatar) through flight no.

QR631 (Qatar Airways).

When he reached at ASF scanning machine for the search of his luggage, 875gm Crystal ICE and 1175gm Charras was recovered from his bag.

The ASF took him in their custody and handed over him to Anti Norcotics Force for further proceedings.