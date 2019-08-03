UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled At Bacha Khan Airport

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:13 PM

Drug smuggling bid foiled at Bacha Khan airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered crystal ice drug and Charas from luggage of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport According to details, a passenger namely Haji Muhammad resident of District Sawabi wanted to travel to Doha (Qatar) through flight no.QR631 (Qatar Airways

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday recovered crystal ice drug and Charas from luggage of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport According to details, a passenger namely Haji Muhammad resident of District Sawabi wanted to travel to Doha (Qatar) through flight no.

QR631 (Qatar Airways).

When he reached at ASF scanning machine for the search of his luggage, 875gm Crystal ICE and 1175gm Charras was recovered from his bag.

The ASF took him in their custody and handed over him to Anti Norcotics Force for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Qatar Doha From Airport

Recent Stories

One Chinese drowned at Mastuj, two rescued

15 seconds ago

207 arrested,narcotics,weapons seized during last ..

17 seconds ago

Arrangements completed in seven animal markets

16 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

27 minutes ago

Gunmen kill five detainees held in Mexico police s ..

27 minutes ago

One dead, several injured after powerful quake roc ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.