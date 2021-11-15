UrduPoint.com

Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled, Four Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:38 PM

Drug smuggling bid foiled, four arrested

Police in a successful operation on Monday seized 38kg of high quality hashish and 17 kg of opium being smuggled through ambulance from Peshawar to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in a successful operation on Monday seized 38kg of high quality hashish and 17 kg of opium being smuggled through ambulance from Peshawar to Punjab.

Superintendent Police (SP) City, Atiq Shah said that a special team of Police Station Bhanamari carried out intelligence based operation to foil the smuggling bid.

He said that four smugglers including a couple from Kohat and brother and sister resident of Gujranwala were arrested during the operation.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation to arrest other members of the gang involved in narcotics smuggling.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Police Station Kohat Gujranwala From

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Official Meets With US Sp ..

Russian Security Council Official Meets With US Special Envoy for Afghanistan - ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan directs to remove corrupt official ..

CM Mahmood Khan directs to remove corrupt officials within a week

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

5 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Launch Does Not Mean Decrease in Gas ..

Nord Stream 2 Launch Does Not Mean Decrease in Gas Transit Via Belarus - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 More than 50 pct of Tonga's eligible population fu ..

More than 50 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccinated for COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.