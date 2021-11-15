Drug smuggling bid foiled, four arrested

Police in a successful operation on Monday seized 38kg of high quality hashish and 17 kg of opium being smuggled through ambulance from Peshawar to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in a successful operation on Monday seized 38kg of high quality hashish and 17 kg of opium being smuggled through ambulance from Peshawar to Punjab.

Superintendent Police (SP) City, Atiq Shah said that a special team of Police Station Bhanamari carried out intelligence based operation to foil the smuggling bid.

He said that four smugglers including a couple from Kohat and brother and sister resident of Gujranwala were arrested during the operation.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation to arrest other members of the gang involved in narcotics smuggling.