Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled, Inter-provincial Smuggler Held
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Capital City Police Peshawar on Tuesday successfully intercepted a major smuggling attempt, seizing 25 kilograms of hashish and arresting an inter-provincial drug smuggler.
According to police sources, SP Saddar Division Malik Habib had received intelligence about an impending smuggling operation.
In response, DSP Badaber Zafar Khan supervised a team led by SHO Hassan Khel Police Station Sher Nawaz Khan, setting up a checkpoint on Shamshato Road.
During the operation, a suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of a massive cache of hashish concealed in hidden compartments.
The suspect, identified as Nauman, son of Momin, a resident of Nowshera, was immediately taken into custody.
During interrogation, he confessed to being involved in inter-provincial drug smuggling. The vehicle used for smuggling was also seized, and a case has been registered against him.
Authorities believe this bust is a major blow to organized drug trafficking networks operating between provinces. Further investigations are underway to identify accomplices and dismantle the supply chain.
