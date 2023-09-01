Open Menu

Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled,4kg Heroine Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

KASUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :B-Division police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and recovered four kilograms of heroine worth millions of rupees from the possession of accused here on Friday.

Talking to APP,police said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu,the team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Waheed Arif conducted a successful operation.

The team set up a picket at Rasoolpura bypass and arrested the accused Muhammad Hussain r/o Mabokey village,Kasur Police recovered 4-kg heroin from his possession.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.

