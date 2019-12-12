UrduPoint.com
Drug Smuggling Case: ANC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Plea Of Rana Sanaullah Till Dec 17

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

Drug Smuggling Case: ANC adjourns hearing of bail plea of Rana Sanaullah till Dec 17

Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of bail plea of arrested former PML-N minister of law Rana Sanaullah till Dec 17 in drug smuggling case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of bail plea of arrested former PML-N minister of law Rana Sanaullah till Dec 17 in drug smuggling case.LHC justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Khan took up the case for hearing on Thursday.Counsel of petitioner Azam Nazir could not appear before the court due to lawyers strike.

Rana Sanaullah bail plea was filed from Counsel Azam Tarar.Investigation officer of ANF has been made respondent in the petition.Prosecutor Counsel took the plea that CCTV footage of vehicle of Rana Sana Ullah has been made part of the record and upon its basis once again bail plea has been filed.He said Rana Sanaullah stance proved correct after footage of Safe City Authority, therefore court should order to approve the bail of Rana Sanaullah.

