Drug smuggling case: Rana Sanaullah approaches LHC for bail

(@imziishan)

Rana Sanaullah has filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking bail in drug smuggling case.Rana Sanaullah while making investigation officer in Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) as respondent in his petition took the plea that he criticizes government therefore he has been implicated falsely in a fake drug smuggling case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Rana Sanaullah has filed a plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking bail in drug smuggling case.Rana Sanaullah while making investigation officer in Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) as respondent in his petition took the plea that he criticizes government therefore he has been implicated falsely in a fake drug smuggling case.

He said he had expressed apprehension about his arrest before his arrest after that he was arrested.Sanaullah further said FIR of the incident was registered late that proves case suspicious.It has been said in the FIR that 20kg heroin was recovered that proves the case suspicious therefore court should release him on bail in drug smuggling case.