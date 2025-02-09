Drug smuggling foiled , female suspect arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) of Peshawar recovered 5,000 grams of ice (methamphetamine), 78,000 grams of hashish, and 30,000 grams of opium from a car arriving from Sindh.

The seized drugs are worth millions of rupees.

The operation, conducted under the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, was led by Provincial In-charge Saud Khan Gandapur and his team, including Fakhre Alam Khan and Muhammad Farooq.

A female suspect was arrested, while the driver fled the scene. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the absconding driver.

A case has been registered at the Excise Police Station in Peshawar and further investigations are ongoing.

The provincial government reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and ensuring public safety, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities.