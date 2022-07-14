UrduPoint.com

Drug Smuggling From Balochistan Foiled, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Drug smuggling from Balochistan foiled, accused arrested

Keamari Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested an involved accused at Mochko check post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested an involved accused at Mochko check post.

According to police, the Mochko police station team intercepted an auto-rickshaw and during its checking recovered 1400 grams of Ice drugs.

The police also arrested rickshaw driver identified as Hafiz Abu Bakar.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

