Drug Supplier Arrested, 8kg Hashish Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Wah Cantt Police on Tuesday apprehended a notorious drug supplier and recovered 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession in a crackdown against drug trafficking

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Wah Cantt Police on Tuesday apprehended a notorious drug supplier and recovered 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession in a crackdown against drug trafficking.

According to Police, Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Jahangir intercepted the suspect, Lal Zaman, on the GT Road.

A thorough search of his motorcycle revealed the substantial quantity of hashish.

The police have registered a case against accused and launched a investigation to uncover his network and potential accomplices.

