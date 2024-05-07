drug supplier arrested, 8kg hashish seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wah Cantt Police on Tuesday apprehended a notorious drug supplier and recovered 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession in a crackdown against drug trafficking

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Wah Cantt Police on Tuesday apprehended a notorious drug supplier and recovered 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession in a crackdown against drug trafficking.

According to Police, Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Jahangir intercepted the suspect, Lal Zaman, on the GT Road.

A thorough search of his motorcycle revealed the substantial quantity of hashish.

The police have registered a case against accused and launched a investigation to uncover his network and potential accomplices.

APP/azq/378