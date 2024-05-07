Drug Supplier Arrested, 8kg Hashish Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Wah Cantt Police on Tuesday apprehended a notorious drug supplier and recovered 8 kilograms of hashish from his possession in a crackdown against drug trafficking
According to Police, Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Amir Jahangir intercepted the suspect, Lal Zaman, on the GT Road.
A thorough search of his motorcycle revealed the substantial quantity of hashish.
The police have registered a case against accused and launched a investigation to uncover his network and potential accomplices.
