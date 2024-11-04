Drug Supplier Arrested, Marijuana Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drugs supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession,
Station House officer (SHO) Cant police station Imran Rasheed Shaikh along with his staff acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Tamboora Chowk and held an accused Pir Bux Gopang and recovered 2 kg marijuana from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATS conducts recruitment Test for Cadet Colleges6 minutes ago
-
Civil Society celebrates Diwali at Korangi Fish Harbour15 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2024, Whereas ..16 minutes ago
-
KP CM to inaugurate third phase of drug free Peshawar drive on Nov 726 minutes ago
-
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi40 minutes ago
-
27 new dengue cases take rally to 309 in KP45 minutes ago
-
PCG seizes hashish worth millions45 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics1 hour ago
-
Gilani for relentless efforts, innovative approach to achieve sustainable development goals1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 114,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Iranian FM in Islamabad for consultations on ME situation2 hours ago
-
Gilani for relentless efforts, innovative approach to achieve sustainable development goals2 hours ago