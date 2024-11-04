Open Menu

Drug Supplier Arrested, Marijuana Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drugs supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession,

Station House officer (SHO) Cant police station Imran Rasheed Shaikh along with his staff acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Tamboora Chowk and held an accused Pir Bux Gopang and recovered 2 kg marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.

