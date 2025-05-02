Drug supplier arrested near college

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Mureedwala police have arrested an alleged drug dealer involved in narcotics distribution near educational institutions.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Superior College and nabbed a notorious drug trafficker Muhammad Amir Butt along with 1.

56 kilograms hashish.

The accused was wanted to the police on charge of supplying drugs in the educational institutions for a long time.

The police also recovered Rs.2500 from his possession which he collected after sale of drugs. Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.