Drug Supplier Arrested Near College
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Mureedwala police have arrested an alleged drug dealer involved in narcotics distribution near educational institutions.
A police spokesman said here on Friday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Superior College and nabbed a notorious drug trafficker Muhammad Amir Butt along with 1.
56 kilograms hashish.
The accused was wanted to the police on charge of supplying drugs in the educational institutions for a long time.
The police also recovered Rs.2500 from his possession which he collected after sale of drugs. Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.
