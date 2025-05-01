Drug supplier caught with over 2 kg charas in Ratta Amral area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police on Wednesday caught a drug supplier with more than two kilograms charas.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the accused Shakir had been actively involved in supplying drugs in the limits of Ratta Amral Police Station.

The police on a tip-off conducted an action, taking the accused into custody recovering some 2.05 kg charas from his possession.

The police had initiated investigations and would arrest his accomplices, the spokesman said.