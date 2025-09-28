Drug supplier gets 10 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A local court has sentenced drug supplier Babar Ali to 10 years in prison. The convict was also fined Rs.125,000.0 for his involvement in drug trafficking.

According to details, drug supplier Babar was arrested by Mandhra Police in December 2024 after police recovered 0.56 kg of heroin from his possession.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the efforts of police, the investigative and legal teams for their exemplary work.

“This conviction reflects our commitment to rooting out the menace of drugs from our society,” said CPO Hamdani.

He further emphasized that Rawalpindi Police is taking all necessary measures to eradicate the drug trade and ensure justice.