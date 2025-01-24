Drug supplier gets 9-year imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A local court on Friday convicted a drug supplier sentencing him to nine years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the convict Faisal Iqbal was arrested by the Naseerabad Police last year after 1.

4 kilograms hashish was recovered from him.

The court after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence sides found the culprit guilty of the crime and sentenced him to nine years in prison along with Rs 100,000 fine.