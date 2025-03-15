Open Menu

Drug Supplier Gets 9 Years Imprisonment

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A local court on Saturday sentenced a drug supplier, Nadeem Abbas, to nine years in prison with a fine of Rs 80,000.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the convict was arrested by the Kalar Syedan Police in September 2024 after 2.

21 kilograms of charas was recovered from him.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the investigation and legal teams for getting the culprit punished by presenting the case with solid evidence in the court.

