Drug supplier held with 1 kg hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested a suspected drug supplier and seized one kg of hashish from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, A-Section Police arrested a suspect identified as Fareed Jamali and seized 1,050 grams of hashish from him during a raid in the Latifabad area.

As per the criminal record obtained by the police, the arrested accused was wanted in murder, other crimes, and drug supply cases to different police stations of the province, he added.

A-Section Police registered under Narcotics Act against the arrested accused and started investigation.