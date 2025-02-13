Drug supplier jailed for 9 years

The court has sentenced a drug supplier for 9 years imprisonment. According to the details, the Taxila Police arrested the Mohsin Shah in May 2023 after 1.6Kg of hashish was recovered from him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The court has sentenced a drug supplier for 9 years imprisonment. According to the details, the Taxila Police arrested the Mohsin Shah in May 2023 after 1.6Kg of hashish was recovered from him.

In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court, along with the imprisonment also fined Rs80,000.0

CPO Khalid Hamdani while appreciating the legal team has directed for continued operations against the culprits involved in the business of illicit drugs.