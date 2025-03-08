Drug supplier jailed for 9 years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A court on Saturday sentenced a drug supplier, Jalal Shah for 9 years along with a fine of Rs 80,000.

According to the details, the Wah Cantt Police arrested the criminal in December 2024 after 1 kg and 700 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

In view of solid evidence and effective prosecution, the court sentenced the criminal for the imprisonment and financial penality

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while appreciating SSP Investigation and legal teams, said that full scaled operations were underway against drug suppliers to eradicate the scourge of drugs.